OnePlus is holding open sale for its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T, in Bengaluru starting Sunday, November 26. The sale will take place at the company's OnePlus Experience Store at Brigade Road.

The Chinese smartphone maker's India unit took to twitter on Saturday morning to announce the event, which will kick off more than a week after the OnePlus 5T was unveiled at an event in Brooklyn, New York on November 16. The device was released in India, along with North America and Europe on November 21.

As for the open sale, OnePlus is offering buyers cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 if they purchase the OnePlus 5T using their HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition, customers will also get a free Sandstone Protective Case with every purchase.

However, the offer of the protective case will be valid only on November 26.

The announcement came only a day after the company claimed that it had sold out the newly-launched OnePlus 5T just within five minutes of the special one-hour preview sale on Amazon.

OnePlus has claimed that the OnePlus 5T broke its launch-day sales record and became the company's fastest-selling device in six hours.

As part of the sale, OnePlus offered promotional launch gift vouchers and cash discounts, including Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Bank cards, 1,008 GB 4G data plan by IDEA, 12-month free Accidental Damage protection, Amazon Pay Balance vouchers and Kindle e-credits.

"We have seen unprecedented customer response to the early access sales, in India as well as globally. Hundreds of fans stormed our 'Experience Stores' in Bengaluru and Delhi," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

Agarwal also reportedly said that the OnePlus 5T will go on open sale on November 28, across all channels including Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in, select Croma stores and Experience Stores in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Based on Saturday's official announcement, now it seems that the OnePlus 5T will go on open sale in Bengaluru two days earlier.

OnePlus 5T is available in two configurations, including 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. The phone features a bigger 6.01-inch full-HD+ (2160x1080p) Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The handset runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS, and is powered by a 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core processor. The rear shooter on the phone sports a 16MP+20MP dual camera setup while the front camera features a 16MP sensor.