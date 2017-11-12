OnePlus 5T, which is officially scheduled to make its debut on November 16, has made a stop at popular performance benchmarking site, revealing its key features.

As per the Geekbench listing, OnePlus 5T (model number: A5010) comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor backed by sumptuous 8GB RAM — same as the original OnePlus 5, which was unveiled in June this year.

With same specifications, the new model has scored 1,963 and 6,695 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, on Geekbench. It is almost same as the predecessor, which during the review period with us, managed to get 1,961 and 6,637 points on those tests.

Reliable reports have indicated that not only the CPU+RAM+Storage configuration will be the same, but even other key features such as camera and battery will be identical to the predecessor.

The only discernible upgrade coming in the new OnePlus 5T is the screen. It is said to boast a bigger 6.0-inch Optic AMOLED FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080x2160p) resolution.

It will come protected with Corning's latest and sturdiest Gorilla Glass 5 series shield.

It is said come with 156.1 (height) x 75 (width) x 7.3 (thickness) mm dimension and weigh 162 grams.

OnePlus 5T will have the same 20MP+16MP dual-camera on the back, a 16MP front snapper, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with proprietary Dash Charge technology, that offers a full day's power in just a half an hour of charging.

Word on the street is that OnePlus 5T might cost the same as OnePlus 5. In India, the base model (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage) costs Rs 32,999 and the top-end (8GB RAM+ 128GB storage) one is priced Rs 37,999.

