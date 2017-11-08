OnePlus is all set to unveil its flagship OnePlus 5T smartphone with full-screen design on November 16, but this doesn't seem to stop leaks and renders from giving us a glimpse of the much-awaited smartphone.

A render of OnePlus 5T from leaked just a few days back revealed how the front and back of the phone look like, and now another render has just popped up showing the OnePlus 5T in all its visual glory.

As we can clearly see from the latest render, the upcoming OnePlus 5T features a larger display with very thin side bezels. The upper and lower bezels are also significantly smaller in size when compared to OnePlus 5.

Staying true to earlier rumours, the new render suggests OnePlus 5T will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display, which we are starting to see in most smartphones these days.

The screen looks big indeed, and if speculations are anything to go by, OnePlus 5T will come with a 6-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 pixels.

From what we have been seeing so far (in leaked images), OnePlus 5T is very unlikely to feature a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, mostly owing to the bigger display.

Just like previous leaks and renders, the new render shows the fingerprint scanner moved to the back just above the OnePlus logo on the rear panel.

However, while the previous renders revealed that the smartphone would be featuring a squarish fingerprint reader, this render shows an oval-shaped finger print sensor instead.

Apart from that, there's is not much that has changed on the back panel. The dual-camera setup at the top left looks just like that of OnePlus 5.

The appearance of the phone in the latest render makes it look identical to the recently-launched OPPO R11s (see image below).

That being said, OnePlus has officially confirmed that OnePlus 5T will be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack, which is becoming a rarity among high-end smartphones. Rumours also suggest OnePlus 5T will pack a larger battery (given the larger display) and improved rear cameras.

A recent report has suggested that OnePlus 5T will come in two memory configurations – 64GB and 128GB — just like the OnePlus 5, and both models are expected to carry the same price tags as OnePlus 5 upon launch.