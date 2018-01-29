2017 was an eventful year for OnePlus. With two major and two limited edition launches, the company got a favourable response for all of its 2017 flagship variants. After recently breaking the billion-dollar sales barrier, the company is poised to reach new heights in 2018. And the first thing it wants to do this new year is addressing the popular consumer demand.

In India, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition was briefly available in limited quantities, which was sold out sooner than many people could make their purchase. The Chinese smartphone maker made up for the demand by introducing Lava Red in India – only to see the stock go out again.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red is no longer available on OnePlus online store. But there's an alternate option to those who are willing to spare Rs 1,000 extra on the 8GB RAM variant's price. OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition (REVIEW) is back on sale in India, and it can be bought exclusively from OnePlus online store for Rs 38,999.

In addition to this, OnePlus also launched OnePlus 5T buyback program, which allows buyers to exchange an old device while buying a new smartphone with discount. The program was launched back in 2015, but the OnePlus 5T hadn't been added to the list of devices eligible for a trade-in – until now.

OnePlus works with Cashify to assess an old smartphone's value, schedule a pickup and carry out the sale. For instance, OnePlus 5 (64GB) can get you up to Rs 20,700 discount depending on the condition of the phone.

Why buy OnePlus 5T?

Star Wars edition or Midnight Black or Lava Red, all variants of OnePlus 5T have the same specifications. The handset comes with a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual cameras (20MP+16MP) at the back and 16MP on the front.

OnePlus 5T features a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge technology, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The metallic phone houses a fingerprint scanner at the back and has Face Unlock feature that works flawlessly. For its price, OnePlus 5T is a sound choice for those who cannot afford the premium, high-end flagships.