After announcing the name of upcoming Android flagship as OnePlus 5T, the Shenzhen-based company has teased the image of the venue city where it will be hosting the product launch event soon.

OnePlus posted a blurred photo of an advertisement board depicting the company's motto "Never Settle" on Twitter without mentioning the name of the city and asked fans to guess the town chosen to host the programme.

The Empire State Building — an iconic skyscraper — in the background gave it away: It is the New York City.

OnePlus 5T is the mid-cycle flagship upgrade of the original OnePlus 5, and if reliable sources are to be believed, the new phone is tipped to come with a lot of improvements particularly in terms of design language and camera hardware.

Guess which city we're going to party in for the #OnePlus5T launch! pic.twitter.com/su68h87kQS — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 5, 2017

OnePlus 5T: What we know so far

As already mentioned, OnePlus 5T's USP will be its look. Recently-leaked images (check below) have indicated that the phone will come with FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to rival the Samsung Galaxy S8 ( & Note 8) series, LG G6 (& V30) and Google Pixel 2 XL, among others.

It will feature an Optic AMOLED display having full-HD+ (1080x2160p) resolution and come protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

Another notable upgrade expected to come in OnePlus 5T is its camera. It is expected to come with enhanced 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back, but the lens type and aperture size are yet to be confirmed.

As far as battery capacity is concerned, it is said to house 3,450mAh, which is 150mAh (4.5 percent) more than the OnePlus 5's (3,300mAh) capacity.

Other features such as the front-camera (16MP), dash charge technology, Type C USB port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options are expected to be same as the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T will come in two variants — 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage — for $549 (approx €464/Rs 35,564) and $649 (roughly €549/Rs 42,043), respectively.

Word on the street is that OnePlus 5T will be breaking covers in the third week of November and sell exclusively on Amazon (in India at least).

