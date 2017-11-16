OnePlus is all geared up to unveil the new Android flagship phone OnePlus 5T later today.
The company is hosting the OnePlus 5T launch event in Brooklyn, New York and the keynote speech is slated to kick-off at 11:00 EDT (21:30 IST). Like previous years, OnePlus has made arrangements to live stream the programme for the entire world for fans to watch under the cosy comforts of their home via PCs. You can also catch live action on smartphones by logging in to the company's official site, as well.
In India, OnePlus has also partnered with the theatre chain PVR to screen the programme in several metros in India. The company is charging Rs 99 for the ticket, but will be offering free snacks, a surprise gift and also consumers will get the first-hand experience of the new OnePlus 5T at the demo zone.
OnePlus 5T: What we know so far
OnePlus 5T is expected to come with 6.01-inch FullView display having full HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio similar to the current crop of flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy S8 (& Note8) series, Apple iPhone X and LG G6, among others.
Under-the-hood, it is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP+20MP dual-camera and 16MP snapper on the front.
Word on the street, OnePlus 5T is expected to be priced same as the original OnePlus 5.
Interested people can log in to OnePlus' official page (HERE). The live streaming will commence at 11:00 a.m. EST (21:30:00 IST) November 16. More information: HERE.
OnePlus 5T launch event coverage timing details:
|City
|Time
|San Francisco (U.S.A. – California)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 08:00:00 PST
|New York (U.S.A. - New York)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 11:00:00 EST
|Ottawa (Canada- Ontario)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 11:00:00 EST
|Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 14:00:00 BRST
|London (United Kingdom – England)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 16:00:00 GMT
|Paris (France)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 17:00:00 CEST
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 17:00:00 CEST
|Berlin (Germany)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 17:00:00 CEST
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 17:00:00 CEST
|Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 18:00:00 SAST
|Moscow (Russia)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 19:00:00 MSK
|Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 20:00:00 GST
|Islamabad (Pakistan)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 21:00:00 PKT
|New Delhi (India – New Delhi)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 21:30:00 IST
|Indonesia (Jakarta)
|Thursday, November 16, 2017, 23:00:00 WIB
|Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)
|Friday, November 17, 2017, 00:00:00 CST
|Taipei (Taiwan)
|Friday, November 17, 2017, 00:00:00 CST
|Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
|Friday, November 17, 2017, 00:00:00 HKT
|Singapore (Singapore)
|Friday, November 17, 2017, 00:00:00 SGT
|Seoul (South Korea)
|Friday, November 17, 2017, 01:00:00 KST
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Friday, November 17, 2017, 01:00:00 JST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Friday, November 17, 2017, 03:00:00 AEDT