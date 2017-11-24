It's been only three days since the OnePlus 5T sale officially kicked off across the globe and now the device has received the first software update with several improvements and also a very critical security patch.

If you are one of the few lucky OnePlus 5T owners, be sure to check for the OxygenOS 4.7.2 update notification on your device's screen and if yes, download and install it as soon as possible.

As per the change-log (courtesy, Android Police), the OxygenOS 4.7.2 comes with the crucial security patch to plug KRACK WPA2 Wi-Fi bug , which left unattended will make the phone vulnerable to hackers, who have devised a malicious code to high jack and steal any information from the device.

The new OxygenOS update also brings improvements to OnePlus 5T front-camera's Face Unlock feature, enhance EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) feature during 4K video recording, optimise fingerprint unlock system and improve over-all stability of the device.

How to install OxygenOS 4.7.2 update on OnePlus 5T via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Once you get firmware notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

It has to be noted that the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, so it will take several days to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

In a related development, OnePlus is planning to bring the Face Unlock feature to the original OnePlus 5 series, reported XDA Developers Forum.

The company plan was revealed in the leaked screenshot of Android Oreo-based OxygenOS beta software, which the company is expected to roll-out to public testers later this month.

