After weeks of speculations, OnePlus is all set to pull the wraps off the company's mid-cycle Android flagship OnePlus 5T in New York City on November 16.

The company (via teasers) and also reliable sources have already given away several key features coming to the OnePlus 5T and going by the leaked details, it is touted to give several big branded phones, a run for their money.

If you haven't been keeping a tab on OnePlus 5T lately and eager to know to what's coming new to the phone, we have a quick round-up that'll update you on what's coming in the new Android flagship.

Display and design:

Recent leaks of OnePlus 5T have almost confirmed that the device's biggest differentiating feature from the original OnePlus 5 is its display. Taking cue from other big brands, the company, which prides itself as the maker of 'flagship killer' phones, is finally incorporating the FullView display feature.

In a bid to offer immersive viewing experience, OnePlus 5T's display has been bumped to 6.0-inch, 0.5-inch more than its predecessor and will have wide-screen with 18:9 aspect ratio guaranteeing cinematic visual experience while watching high-resolution videos on the device. It will have full HD+ (2160x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with pixel density of 401 ppi (pixels per inch).

With display taking up most of the space on the front panel, the fingerprint sensor has been translocated to the backside, which is a wise move, as it will be easier for the finger to access the sensor to unlock the screen and take selfies, provided it is activated in the camera app.

Rest of the design remains same, like the metal-clad frame and high-grade anodised aluminium-based shell. The dual-camera will be placed in the top left corner, and OnePlus logo in the centre on the back, while the front camera will be positioned at the top left corner with phone speaker and the assortment of sensors besides it.

At the bottom, it will have 3.5mm audio jack to the right, Type C USB port in the middle and a loudspeaker to the left.

Processor, RAM and Storage:

The new OnePlus 5T will have same system configuration as seen inside the original OnePlus 5. It is said to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor with Adreno 540 graphics engine and will be offered in two variants—6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage.

Camera:

Even the camera hardware will be same as its predecessor. Leaked product handbook shows that OnePlus 5T is coming with dual-camera on the back: primary 16MP (with Sony IMX 398 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, 27.22 mm focal length) and a secondary-20MP (with Sony IMX 376K sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and 27.22 mm focal length), 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second), 1080p(full HD) at 60fps, 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps and Time-lapse, dual-tone LED flash

On the front, it will come packed with a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p (full HD) video at 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps and time-Lapse.

Battery:

Despite the increase in the screen size, OnePlus 5T will have same 3,300mAh battery as seen in the OnePlus 5. But, the battery life is presumed to improve after the device will receive the Android Oreo update, which is expected to be rolled out by the end of December 2017 or early 2018.

And also, the new flagship boasts Dash Charge technology (5V 4A) capable of offering full day's battery life with just 30 minutes of charging.

Release date:

Soon after the unveiling in New York City on November 16, OnePlus 5T sale is slated to go live in global markets including North America and Europe, in the following week on 21 November.

In India, the company has plans to conduct a special Early Access flash sale on the same day (21 November) with limited stocks and then officially launch the open sale on November 28.

In China, the OnePlus 5T will be made available on 1 December, the company confirmed.

Price:

As per reliable sources, OnePlus 5T will come in two variants — 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage — and cost same as the OnePlus 5, at least in the UK. It comes in two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB — for £449 and £499, respectively.

If this turns out true, then in India, base model (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage) might costs Rs 32,999 and the top-end (8GB RAM+ 128GB storage) might set you back by Rs 37,999.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T:

Model OnePlus 5T Display 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 18:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3

Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 64-bit 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core GPU Adreno 540 RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1.2-LANE Camera Main: Primary-16MP (with Sony IMX 398 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, 27.22 mm focal length) + Secondary-20MP (with Sony IMX 376K sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and 27.22 mm focal length), 4K video at 30 fps (frames per second), 1080p(full HD) at 60fps, 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps and Time-lapse, dual-tone LED flash

Front: 16MP camera with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 1080p (full HD) video at 30fps, 720p (HD) at 30 fps and Time-Lapse Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) capable of offering full day's battery life with just 30 minutes of charging Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM (type: Nano+Nano) slot, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz; MIMO 2x2), NFC (Near Field Communication), USB 2.0 Type-X Dirac HD Sound, GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo, bottom-facing speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, 3 microphones with noise cancellation feature, Anodized Aluminum Dimensions 156.1 x 75.0 x 7.3mm Weight 162g

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.