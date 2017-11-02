Released in June earlier this year, OnePlus 5 is now several months old. And, if we consider OnePlus' release cycle, it's almost time for the company's next flagship handset to greet the world.

So, will the upcoming smartphone be called OnePlus 6? Or, will the company follow the trend it started last year, and call the device OnePlus 5T?

Amid ongoing rumours about the next-generation OnePlus phone and its likely features and specs, the CEO of the Chinese smartphone maker, Pete Lau, confirmed in an official blog post that the upcoming phone will be called the OnePlus 5T, and it will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

"On the whole, wireless earbuds aren't there yet to provide the same quality of audio... That's why we're proud to announce that we're keeping the headphone jack for the OnePlus 5T – and confident that our product decisions for our upcoming device will offer the best flagship experience possible," Lau wrote.

An image posted by OnePlus on Twitter on Wednesday, also provided a strong indication that the upcoming phone will be called the OnePlus 5T.

The image shows five OnePlus-branded cups of tea (or "T", if you'd like to type it that way), along with a caption that reads – "Oh, look! It's five cups of..." While the company hasn't yet announced the name, the tweet is a strong indication that its next flagship smartphone will indeed be named OnePlus 5T.

On Wednesday, OnePlus also suggested that its upcoming handset would feature a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, just like the previous versions of the company's phones. OnePlus posted an image on Facebook, showing all of its handsets -- the OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 -- with one common trait – the conventional headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the top executives of the company have also been trying to build the hype around the OnePlus 5T through mysterious tweets. Last week, the company's CEO Pete Lau praised Samsung's display technology as currently the world's best Optic AMOLED solution, suggesting that his company may depend on Samsung once again for the display of the next-generation OnePlus 5T.

According to rumours, OnePlus 5T is expected to sport an Optic AMOLED display with Full HD (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. The screen is likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and have 18:9 aspect ratio.

Other expected specs include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options, 20MP + 20MP dual rear camera system, 16MP front-camera and a 3,450mAh battery.