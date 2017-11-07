After announcing the OnePlus 5T launch venue, OnePlus has confirmed to pull the wraps off the new Android flagship later this month.

The Shenzhen-based phone-maker revealed on Twitter to host the OnePlus 5T unveiling event in New York City on November 16 and sale is slated to live in global markets including North America and Europe, in the following week on November 21.

Also read: Google Pixel 2, 2 XL get critical software update: Here's why you should install it right now!

In India, the company has plans to conduct special flash sale on the same day (November 21) with limited stocks and the official open sale will kick off November 28. The OnePlus 5T will be available in China on 1 December, the company added.

OnePlus 5T, the mid-cycle upgrade versionm, is said to come with lot of improvements particularly in terms of external looks over the original OnePlus 5 series, which made its debut in late June, earlier this year.

OnePlus 5T: Expected specifications and price details

Recent reports and leaked images suggests that the OnePlus 5T will come with FullView display having 18:9 aspect ratio, identical to current flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy S8 ( & Note 8) series, LG G6 (& V30) and Google Pixel 2 XL, among others.

It will feature an Optic AMOLED display having full-HD+ (1080x2160p) resolution and boasts Corning's latest and sturdiest Gorilla Glass 5 series cover.

Another notable upgrade expected to come in OnePlus 5T is its camera. It is said to come with enhanced 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back, compared to 16MP+16MP sensors seen in the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T is said to come packed with a 3,450mAh battery, which is 150mAh (4.5 percent) more than the OnePlus 5's cell (3,300mAh) capacity.

Other stipulated feature, which are said to be coming inside the phone include 16MP front-camera , dash charge technology, Type C USB port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

As far as the price is concerned, OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be priced under $600.

If rumours are to be believed, OnePlus 5T will come in two variants — 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage — for $549 (approx €464/Rs 35,564) and $649 (roughly €549/Rs 42,043), respectively.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.