The much-hyped smartphone OnePlus 5, often dubbed as flagship killer, is finally out. It is the most expensive device from OnePlus company till date but it still is way cheaper than flagships from other OEMS (Original Equipment Manufacturers), including Samsung, Apple, Motorola and Google.

While some believe that it is not fair to compare the OnePlus 5 with other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S6 because of the price difference, many would love to see how they stack up to each other in terms of specifications.

The OnePlus 5 comes in two variants — 6GB RAM+64GB model priced at Rs.32,999, and the 8GB RAM+128GB priced at Rs. 37,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S6 comes with a price tag of Rs 57,900.

So which smartphone from among the two — OnePlus 5 and Samsung Galaxy S6 — will you buy? Well, since that depends on one's needs, preference and budget, we provide here the key specifications of the handsets to give you a better idea of what they have to offer:

OnePlus 5 Specifications

The device sports a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

It features a 6/8GB RAM, a 64/128GB internal memory (no microSD card slot), and a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A). In terms of camera, it has dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisaton), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash. It also has a 16MP selfie camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, fixed autofocus, and f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications

The handset sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,960 pixels (570 ppi pixel density), powered by an Exynos 8895 processor / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for US model), and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It features a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 26mm lens, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash, 1/2.5" sensor size and 1.4 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.