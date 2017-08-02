Prospective OnePlus 5 buyers are in for some great news as OnePlus has teased the launch of a mystery colour variant for its flagship phone via its official Weibo handle. OnePlus 5 was recently launched in Midnight Black and Slate Grey variants and now the teaser image showcases a new mystery colour alongside the black and grey coloured variants.

The OnePlus teaser image reveals a new colourless frame of the handset which is accompanied by the caption: "Who is coming?" The teaser clearly confirms that the Chinese company is all geared up for the launch of its flagship phone in a new colour option.

This theory is fuelled by the recent TENAA listing which showcased the OnePlus 5 device in Gold. We have already seen the Gold variant of OnePlus 3T, which adds more credence to the claim that the company could soon release a gold variant of OnePlus 5.

As far as its key specifications are concerned, OnePlus 5 is expected to ship with a 5.5in Optic AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 3,300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge technology, 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras and Android 7.1 Nougat based OxygenOS. The OnePlus handset will ship in two variants: 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.