The long awaited flagship phone of 2017, OnePlus 5, which made its debut on July 22 in India, has received tremendous response from the public.

It is so overwhelming that it not only beat its predecessor but also set an all time record for a new phone in its launch week, in terms of gross-revenue on Amazon India.

Prior to the launch, OnePlus 5 had witnessed close to 1 million 'Notify Me' requests from the prospective consumers on Amazon. Now, OnePlus 5 has become the highest revenue-grossing smartphone in the launch week on Amazon.in where-in it witnessed over 3X jump in growth as compared to the brand's previous flagship smartphone, OnePlus 3T. The e-commerce giant has claimed to have delivered to more than 400 cities in the launch week across major metro cities and smaller towns such as Rupar, Dausa and Theni, among others, as well.

"Our mission is to make the best smartphone and the OnePlus 5 is yet another step in this direction. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response to our latest flagship," Vikas Agarwal, general manager (India), OnePlus, said in a statement.

"The success of the OnePlus 5 is a great validation of our online first business model, and faith in exclusive partnership with our long-term strategic partner Amazon.in," Agarwal added.

For those unaware, OnePlus 5 comes with the top-of-the hardware including dual 16MP+20MP with Sony sensors hardware and software, developed in collaboration with world renowned DxOMark Mobile, latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful and efficient processor yet and is backed by sumptuous 8GB/6GB RAM.

It also boast 3,300mAh battery with game-changing Dash charging technology, which can power-up the phone battery from 0% to more than 50% in just 30 minutes. OnePlus 5 comes in two models -- 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage-- for Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999. Though, it is bit hefty compared to its predecessor, OnePlus 5 series price is very less compared to rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S8 (& S8+), LG G6, HTC U11, Google Pixel ( & Pixel XL) and Apple iPhone 7 series.

For those unaware, OnePlus 5 buyers in India are eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Kotak 811, and besides that, Rs. 1500 SBI cashback (extended till July 2), and other complimentary offers on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Kindle and Vodafone SuperNet Data.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5: