OnePlus 5 Review

OnePlus 5 brings out the best in a smartphone with its optimum performance, excellent design and the latest specifications. The so-called "flagship killer" once again redefines the meaning of a true flagship that can also be priced efficiently - an open challenge to brands like Apple and Samsung.

During our review, we found the OnePlus 5 as one of the most practical flagship smartphone one can buy without regrets. The performance, which is managed by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 8GB RAM, makes it an absolute beast, while the design gives a humble yet elegant look. Features like Dash Charge, fingerprint scanner, bloat-free software and more adds more value to the phone than one can realise.

There are certain areas of improvements such as the camera, which underperforms when pitted against rivals such as iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8. The battery life could be better, but the fast charging technology comes to the rescue.

Is OnePlus 5 worth it? Read our full review to find that out.