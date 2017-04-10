OnePlus is that one brand that brought some serious disruption to the premium smartphone market and it might have some big plans in store for 2017. Following the success of OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, the company is rumoured to launch the OnePlus 5 this year. We already know that the company is skipping the number 4 for its next phone since it resembles the symbol of death in China and we certainly hope that works for this year's release.

Regardless of what it is being called, the upcoming OnePlus flagship is easily one of the most anticipated phones in 2017. And if the rumours about the OnePlus 5's specifications are true, well, then it might just be the phone you've all been waiting for.

OnePlus is known for making its phones top-notch, both in terms of design and specifications. This year won't be any different. Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 5 will go on a head-on battle with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and even the unannounced iPhone 8.

First off, the rumours are suggesting that the OnePlus 5 might get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset under its hood and also be one of the first few phones to pack 8GB RAM. OnePlus was first in brining 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM phones to the market, and it is not surprising that the company will consider 8GB RAM for its next phone.

The reason behind such high performing specs is that the company might include some advanced, power intensive functions such as advanced VR integration, TechTimes reported. The leaks also suggest the handset will undergo a serious makeover to make the handset slimmer than it already is. It will boast the 5.5-inch display, but with higher resolution this time around and possible dual-edged screen.

Another key area OnePlus 5 might get an improvement is the camera, which is rumoured to be a dual-lens setup. These days, most OEMs are using dual camera setup to ensure best imaging experience on phones. OnePlus won't lag behind on this front.

Other rumoured specs for the OnePlus 5 include a 4,000mAh battery with Dash Charge technology, USB Type-C port, wireless charging support and Android 7.0 Nougat-based OxygenOS UI. While these rumours look promising for OnePlus 5, we'll know for sure what the real deal is when the phone is officially launched something towards the end of Q2 2017. We'd advise you against holding your breath for too long.