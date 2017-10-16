OnePlus has swiftly grown to fame and it is now one of the most sought-after smartphone brands around the world. With handsets like OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and others, the China-based tech company has earned a prominent place in the competitive industry.

OnePlus earned its fame with compelling products offered at unbelievable prices. The company has been open about maintaining razor-thin profits on its products, which is why discounts are not a regular affair for the brand.

OnePlus launched its 2017 flagship, OnePlus 5, in June, and the handset has received huge praise from consumers and critics alike. But in the months since it has been available in the market, there haven't been any discounts on the flagship.

OnePlus 5 comes in two variants, 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 since its launch. The handset, like its predecessors, is available exclusively on Amazon India, and it is the courtesy of the world's largest e-commerce site to offer discounts on the products.

As a part of Amazon India's ongoing Diwali-special Great Indian Festival, which ends on October 17, OnePlus 5 smartphone gets a discount of Rs. 1,750 on both variants. The discount is a part of Amazon.in's offer, where customers get cashback for purchasing with SBI debit and credit cards.

With this offer, the OnePlus 5 6GB RAM model costs Rs. 31,249 and the 8GB variant costs Rs. 36,249. In addition, there is an extra Rs. 4,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI facility. Buyers also get free 12 month accidental damage insurance.

But OnePlus is not relying on Amazon India to join the Diwali festivities in India. On its official OnePlus India store online, the company is offering a free pair of Bullet V2 earphones with OnePlus 5 smartphone and also a free Sandstone back cover. This offer is valid till October 19.

But if you find the OnePlus 5 expensive, there is a much better offer on the OnePlus 3T on Amazon India. The soft gold variant of the OnePlus 3T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs. 24,999, which is a saving of Rs. 5,000. The gunmetal grey colour is available for Rs. 25,999, which is Rs. 4,000 cheaper than the regular price.

Buyers can also avail SBI cashback offer of up to Rs. 1,750 on the OnePlus 3T, exchange bonus and no cost EMI.

Should you buy?

Both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T are worthwhile, but there are rumours that the company is going to launch OnePlus 5T this year. The word is that the new handset will go through significant design change, with bezel-free full view display, higher resolution and a bigger display. If you would like, the upcoming model will keep you up to date, or at least it will be worth the wait.