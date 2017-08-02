OnePlus has released an incremental OxygenOS software update to the company's flagship OnePlus 5. The new firmware brings several bug fixes and also the much-needed camera feature as well.

"For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to hearing your continued feedback in the bug reporting forum," a statement from OnePlus read.

The new OxygenOS 4.5.7 update comes with camera enhancements including EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) for 4K video recording, Google's latest July 2017 security patch, battery optimisation, improves Wi-Fi connectivity, also fixes camera shutter sound bug in silent mode (for Indian region) and other bugs.

How to install OxygenOS update on OnePlus 5:

1. Once you get firmware notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Here's official change-log of OxygenOS 4.5.7 OTA update:

New additions:

Introducing the all new OnePlus Slate font

Added EIS for 4K video recording

Updates:

Updated Android security patch level to 1st July 2017

Updated to latest GMS package

Optimizations:

Wi-Fi connectivity improvements

Standby battery enhancements

Bug Fixes: