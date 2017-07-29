The OnePlus 5 is just over a month old, but the smartphone has already encountered multiple controversies. Starting from benchmark manipulation to a baffling jelly effect to the 911 emergency call bug, the new flagship handset has bumped into a lot of roadblocks ever since its launch last month.

When it comes to most recent emergency call bug, which caused a rebooting issue with the OnePlus 5 whenever the user tried to call police by dialling 911, the company resolved the glitch by releasing a software update. However, the same update has apparently led to another malfunction, because of which the battery is now draining unusually fast even when the phone is idle.

Many OnePlus 5 users have taken to a huge thread on the official OnePlus forums to complain about the battery drain issues they have been facing after the 911 fix was released last week.

One user, who claimed to have been using the OnePlus 5 for a month, said that he started facing the battery drain issue two days ago, especially after installing the update to fix the 911 bug. During the night, the phone's battery level drops by about 30 percent with all the apps running, and about 20 percent when all the apps and the Internet are closed in six hours of sleep mode, the user said.

"I see the same issue, it feels like it also happened after the last hot fix update. I typically lose about 20-25 percent battery during the night," said another OnePlus 5 user.

While there is no official word from the company so far about the battery drain issue, French publication Frandroid said in a report that OnePlus was already working on OxygenOS 4.6, the next major software update for the OnePlus 5, which could significantly improve the phone's battery life. The phone comes with a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology.

The company is expected to improve OnePlus 5's battery life by including the Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS) technology into the phone's kernel. The EAS technology is known for its better interaction with the big.LITTLE architecture, which is implemented in high-end chips like the Snapdragon 835 found inside the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 is available in two variants: a 6GB RAM+64GB storage model priced at Rs. 32,999 and an 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant priced at Rs. 37,999. The phone feature a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels (401ppi) while it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 5 sports a 16MP rear dual camera with f/1.7 aperture, and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.