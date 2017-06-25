Earlier in June, OnePlus unveiled the much anticipated OnePlus 5 in US and later in India. Soon after the launch, the company allowed select fans to buy the new device via early access program and also pop-up exhibition stores in popular cities of Europe and Asia.

All the devices of the first batch have all been sold out. Now, the company is ready to launch the full-fledged global open sale of OnePlus 5 variants—6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage—on June 27 on the official OnePlus.net store for $479( In India: Rs. 32,999; Europe: €499) and $539 (In India: Rs. 37,999; Europe: €559), respectively.

In US, some third-party retailers are selling both the models for exorbitant prices of $879 and $989, respectively. Though, they are saying the devices will have US warranty, we strongly urge our readers not to buy from them, as they are not trust worthy and its matter of couple of days, you can get it from the official store for a much lesser price.

There's more...

Having launched OnePlus 5 in Midnight Black and Slate Gray, colour variants, the company is expected to launch new Soft Gold model, the crowd favourite, particularly soon.

An OnePlus 5 model has appeared on TENAA, a Chinese government-run telecommunication certification agency website and in the description, it says device is gold colour, hinting OnePlus, most probably in a few weeks, will introduce yellow metal-hued OnePlus 5 in China and also in other select Asian markets.

