Earlier in June, OnePlus unveiled the much anticipated OnePlus 5 in US and later in India. Soon after the launch, the company allowed select fans to buy the new device via early access program and also pop-up exhibition stores in popular cities of Europe and Asia.

All the devices of the first batch have all been sold out. Now, the company is ready to launch the full-fledged global open sale of OnePlus 5 variants—6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage—on June 27 on the official OnePlus.net store for $479( In India: Rs. 32,999; Europe: €499) and $539 (In India: Rs. 37,999; Europe: €559), respectively.

In US, some third-party retailers are selling both the models for exorbitant prices of $879 and $989, respectively. Though, they are saying the devices will have US warranty, we strongly urge our readers not to buy from them, as they are not trust worthy and its matter of couple of days, you can get it from the official store for a much lesser price.

Having launched OnePlus 5 in Midnight Black and Slate Gray, colour variants, the company is expected to launch new Soft Gold model, the crowd favourite, particularly soon.

An OnePlus 5 model has appeared on TENAA, a Chinese government-run telecommunication certification agency website and in the description, it says device is gold colour, hinting OnePlus, most probably in a few weeks, will introduce yellow metal-hued OnePlus 5 in China and also in other select Asian markets.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5:

Model OnePlus 5
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.0 Nougat OxygenOS
Processor 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR 4
Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1.2
Camera
  • Main: 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisaton), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus); with dual-tone LED flash, 4K resolution video at 30fps, 1080P resolution video at 60fps, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps, Time-Lapse, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic Denoise, Clear Image, RAW Image
  • Front: 16MP camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, fixed autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Time-Lapse, HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty
Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A)
Network 4G-LTE (Cat.
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v5.0 (supports aptX & aptX HD), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2x2 MIMO + dual band: 2.4GHz & 5GHZ), GPS/GLONASS, BeiDou, USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Dirac HD sound, Alert slider, gesture control display (on/off), RGB LED notification light, NFC (Near Field Communication), Haptic vibration motor
Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
Weight 153g
Colours Midnight Black / Slate Gray
Price
  • 6GB RAM + 64GB: Rs.32,999 ($ 479 in US & €499 in Europe
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB: Rs. 37,999 ($539 in US & €559 in Europe)