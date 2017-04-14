There's a lot of talk about OnePlus' new flagship, but nothing official has been announced so far. Thanks to the timely leaks and unofficial updates on the device's development, fans are able to keep their excitement in check. While there's a lot of discussion about what the next OnePlus smartphone is going to be called, the latest leak might just offer a reliable proof.

OnePlus 4 would be the logical name considering the company's naming strategy follows the numerical order, starting from OnePlus One till OnePlus 3. But in China, the number 4 is considered unlucky. Since OnePlus is a Chinese brand, there have been speculations that the company would skip the moniker OnePlus 4 this year.

As per the latest leak on the website of China's Radio Regulation Authority, a device with the model number "OnePlus A5000" has been spotted. It wouldn't take long for anyone to decipher the model number here.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T carried model numbers A3000 and A3010, which suggests that OnePlus A5000 would come out as OnePlus 5.

Yep, that OnePlus A5000 is real. Guess this really is the OnePlus 5. (seen at MIIT, Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) pic.twitter.com/JMHfGK6D4s — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 13, 2017

The mystery around the name is solved, but there's so much more worth discovering. The specs, price and the release date of the OnePlus 5 haven't been officially confirmed. But rumours on these lines give a rough idea as what to expect from the next "flagship killer."

OnePlus 5 is expected to be launched sometime towards the end of Q2 2017. But when the company is ready, it will leave no stone unturned to start teasing the phone's launch through social media channels.

As for the specifications, there's been a lot of confusion there. The handset is expected to come with a 5.5-inch 2K display while some suggest a Full HD screen might still be the option for the handset. It is certain that the company will choose Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8GB RAM, considering its dedication to pack the best performance in its phones.

Other rumours point towards a high-end 23MP rear camera, a 16MP front snapper, dual edged display, and a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. The OnePlus 5 is said to be slimmer than the current flagship model, and feature a ceramic body.

We don't have any knowledge of the pricing just as yet, but it is safe to assume that it will be on the affordable side when compared to other flagships in the market.