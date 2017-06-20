Update 9:11 pm IST: OnePlus just shared an update on Twitter about its pop-up events, which are set to take place in Helsinki, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and Paris.

Original story:

OnePlus will unveil its 2017 flagship – OnePlus 5 – at an event in New York shortly. This is one of the most-awaited flagships of the year, set to challenge devices like Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Sony Xperia XZ Premium and iPhone 7 Plus, naturally attracting a global attention.

OnePlus will host another event in India on June 22, where it will bring the OnePlus 5 to this part of the sub-continent, but the New York event will reveal all of the phone's specs along with international pricing and availability details. International Business Times, India, will be bringing you live updates to see what the company has in store for its fans around the world.

If you wish to watch the event live, you can do so by logging into the company's official website. The event begins at 12 pm EDT (9.30 pm IST).

In the last few weeks, OnePlus has been quite active on the social media front, teasing the specs, features and design of the upcoming annual flagship. There has been a stream of leaks, detailing every bit of the phone, including its price and availability in India, ahead of the launch, which begs the question "what's left to reveal?"

We already know that the OnePlus 5 is going to have a dual camera at the back, which was teased by the company itself revealing the rear design. OnePlus 5 has received mixed reactions for its design being too similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. But the company remains optimistic about the phone's success regardless.

Let's see what the New York event reveals about the phone on Tuesday. Latest updates from the event will appear at the top of the article.