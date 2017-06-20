After months of speculations, the long-awaited OnePlus will finally break covers on June 20. The company is hosting '2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch' event in New York city at 12 pm EDT (21:30 IST).

Going by the latest reports, OnePlus 5 is shaping up to be a beast. It is said to come with top-notch camera-- created in collaboration with globally acclaimed camera reviewer DxOMark Mobile, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 octa-core and many exciting features.

The company has made arrangements to webcast the launch programme online.

OnePlus 5: What we know so far

OnePlus 5 is expected to come with 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP+20MP dual-camera and 8MP/16MP snapper on the front.

Here's how to watch '2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch' event:

Interested people can just log into OnePlus' official page (HERE) from PCs or smartphones. Live stream will commence at 12 am PDT (21:30:00 IST) June 20.

OnePlus, soon after the product launch, will host pop-up exhibitions in Helsinki, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London and Paris to showcase the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 launch event coverage timing details: