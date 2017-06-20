OnePlus 5, launch, live stream,2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship launch, Where to watch OnePlus 3 successor, how to watch,
OnePlus 5 launch live stream: Here's how to watch OnePlus 3 heir unveiling onlineOnePlus official page (screen-shot)

After months of speculations, the long-awaited OnePlus will finally break covers on June 20. The company is hosting '2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch' event in New York city at 12 pm EDT (21:30 IST).

Going by the latest reports, OnePlus 5 is shaping up to be a beast. It is said to come with top-notch camera-- created in collaboration with globally acclaimed camera reviewer DxOMark Mobile, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 octa-core and many exciting features.

The company has made arrangements to webcast the launch programme online.

OnePlus 5: What we know so far

OnePlus 5 is expected to come with 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP+20MP dual-camera and 8MP/16MP snapper on the front.

Here's how to watch '2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch' event:

Interested people can just log into OnePlus' official page (HERE) from PCs or smartphones. Live stream will commence at 12 am PDT (21:30:00 IST) June 20.

OnePlus, soon after the product launch, will host pop-up exhibitions in Helsinki, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London and Paris to showcase the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 launch event coverage timing details:

City Time
San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 09:00:00 PDT
New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 12:00:00 EDT
Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 12:00:00 EDT
Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 13:00:00 BRT
London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 17:00:00 BST
Paris (France) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 SAST
Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 19:00:00 MSK
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 20:00:00 GST
Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 21:00:00 PKT
New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 21:30:00 IST
Indonesia (Jakarta) Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 23:00:00 WIB
Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 CST
Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 CST
Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Tuesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 HKT
Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 SGT
Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 01:00:00 KST
Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 01:00:00 JST
Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 02:00:00 AEDT