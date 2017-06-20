After months of speculations, the long-awaited OnePlus will finally break covers on June 20. The company is hosting '2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch' event in New York city at 12 pm EDT (21:30 IST).
Going by the latest reports, OnePlus 5 is shaping up to be a beast. It is said to come with top-notch camera-- created in collaboration with globally acclaimed camera reviewer DxOMark Mobile, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 octa-core and many exciting features.
The company has made arrangements to webcast the launch programme online.
OnePlus 5: What we know so far
OnePlus 5 is expected to come with 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, 16MP+20MP dual-camera and 8MP/16MP snapper on the front.
Here's how to watch '2017 OnePlus Annual Flagship Launch' event:
Interested people can just log into OnePlus' official page (HERE) from PCs or smartphones. Live stream will commence at 12 am PDT (21:30:00 IST) June 20.
OnePlus, soon after the product launch, will host pop-up exhibitions in Helsinki, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London and Paris to showcase the OnePlus 5.
OnePlus 5 launch event coverage timing details:
|City
|Time
|San Francisco (U.S.A. – California)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 09:00:00 PDT
|New York (U.S.A. - New York)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 12:00:00 EDT
|Ottawa (Canada- Ontario)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 12:00:00 EDT
|Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 13:00:00 BRT
|London (United Kingdom – England)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 17:00:00 BST
|Paris (France)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
|Berlin (Germany)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 CEST
|Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 18:00:00 SAST
|Moscow (Russia)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 19:00:00 MSK
|Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 20:00:00 GST
|Islamabad (Pakistan)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 21:00:00 PKT
|New Delhi (India – New Delhi)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 21:30:00 IST
|Indonesia (Jakarta)
|Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 23:00:00 WIB
|Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)
|Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 CST
|Taipei (Taiwan)
|Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 CST
|Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
|Tuesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 HKT
|Singapore (Singapore)
|Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 00:00:00 SGT
|Seoul (South Korea)
|Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 01:00:00 KST
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 01:00:00 JST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 02:00:00 AEDT