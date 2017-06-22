OnePlus 5 is making its way to India on Thursday, two days after its international launch in New York. The premium flagship has already turned many heads with its spectacular bunch of specifications, and it remains to be seen how well it will be priced in India.

International Business Times, India, is present at the venue, where OnePlus to showcase its flagship product for the first time in India. The event is held at The National Sports Club of India, and it will begin at 2 pm. There are a lot of expectations from the OnePlus 5, and a large number of anticipating fans.

OnePlus is expected to announce price and availability of its new flagship in India on Thursday, but rumours have it that the 64GB variant will cost Rs. 32,999 and the 128GB model will retail for Rs. 37,999. The handset will be Amazon-exclusive and sales for the OnePlus 5 will begin at 4:30 pm on Thursday itself. Stay tuned for confirmation on this.

To ease up the excitement, take a look at the detailed OnePlus 5 specifications below:

Design: Anodised aluminium design at 7.25mm – "slimmest OnePlus flagship ever" Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED, 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 Main camera: 16MP Sony IMX398, f/1.7 lens + 20MP Sony IMX350, f2.6 lens Camera features: Fast AF, dual LED flash, 4K video recording with EIS, 2x optical zoom, 8x magnification, Bokeh effect, Pro mode and Smart Capture Selfie camera: 16MP Sony IMX371, f/2.0 lens with EIS, Auto HDR and screen flash Processor: 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip GPU: Adreno 540 RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1, 2-lane ROM Battery: 3300mAh with Dash Charge Software: Android Nougat based OxygenOS Security: Fingerprint scanner in the home button Measurements: 154.2x74.1x7.25mm Weight: 153grams Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C (v2.0) Sensors: accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor Colours: Midnight Black, Slate Grey

Will OnePlus make the cut? Will OnePlus 5 be the "flagship killer" everyone has been waiting for? How great is OnePlus 5's dual camera? One too many questions to be answered at one go, so stay tuned in for updates and Facebook live sessions capturing the gist of the event right here for you.