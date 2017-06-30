OnePlus 5 jelly scrolling effect fuels a peculiar upside-down theory

OnePlus 5 has been surrounded with a spate of controversies in recent times, including accusations of benchmark manipulation and 2x optical zoom controversy. Now, several hundred OnePlus 5 users worldwide have reported a bizarre jelly-like scrolling effect with some parts of the page content on the screen.

Hundreds of OnePlus 5 users worldwide have reportedly been irked with a wobbly and distorted experience while viewing the affected portion of the screen with some installed apps. Now, the company's official response in reaction to various user complaints seems more bizarre than the jelly effect issue itself as they call this behaviour absolutely normal.

The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display. We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices."

OnePlus 5 users are in for some bitter news as the company is unlikely to offer any quick software fix for the issue, let alone agree to replace the affected handset under warranty. Given the official response from the OnePlus team, it doesn't seem like a significant issue from the company's perspective and they are least likely to address it anytime soon.

Is there a fix for Jelly effect issue on OnePlus 5?

Some users have revealed an interesting theory of turning the affected handset upside-down to make the jelly effect disappear.

According to Android Authority, the jelly effect can be seen on Galaxy S7 Edge when its screen is turned upside down. It is not yet known if the jelly effect is due to some display panel orientation issue or something related to a software bug.

It may be recalled that Samsung had earlier dismissed a red tinting issue on Galaxy S8 devices with a similar response and later rolled out a software fix. With OnePlus 5 being the most expensive OnePlus handset ever made, the company will be hard-pressed to address the concerns of its loyal fans or risk losing their support to the OnePlus community.