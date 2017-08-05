OnePlus has started rolling out the highly-anticipated bug-fix and maintenance update for its flagship OnePlus 5 via OxygenOS 4.5.8. The new update brings EIS support for 4K video recording which was missing in the previous OxygenOS update. Consequently, the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update was withdrawn within a few hours of its release, a couple of days ago.

The handset maker has not commented on the reasons behind withdrawal of the previous OxygenOS update. However, the latest update addresses a few critical issues including standby battery problems and Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

Check out the complete changelog for OxygenOS 4.5.8 which is similar to its previous update:

New additions:

Introducing the all new OnePlus Slate font

Added EIS for 4K video recording

Updates:

Updated Android security patch level to 1st July 2017

Optimizations:

Wi-Fi connectivity improvements

Standby battery enhancements

Bug Fixes:

Fixed occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones

Fixed camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region

Fixed occasional stutters when playing games

Fixed battery drain for Jio users

Although OnePlus team has not revealed the true reasons behind replacing the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update with the new version, it is clear that the fan favourite EIS support for 4K video recording was missing in the last update.

The new OxygenOS update is available as an incremental over-the-air (OTA) download for a limited number of users as of today. The widespread rollout of the same is expected to begin in the next few days.

Download OxygenOS 4.5.8

Those who missed the official OTA notification and cannot for its release in their country or region can go ahead and download the same manually, using the link provided below.

OxygenOS 4.5.8 full zip: Official | G-Drive