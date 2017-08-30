OnePlus has released an incremental software update with a lot of bug-fixes and performance improvements to OnePlus 5.

"For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 5, we appreciate your active feedback and attempts to reach out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to hearing your continued feedback," the company said in a statement.

The new OxygenOS v4.5.10 is a small, but crucial firmware that fixes nagging issues such as accidental touch trigger after hanging up the phone, and enhances camera features, improves Wi-Fi connectivity, Jio call connectivity (in India), fixes scrolling issue on Google Play Music app and much more.

Here's official change-log of OxygenOS 4.5.10 OTA update for OnePlus 5:

Camera:

Photo noise reduction

Improved Camera stability

60 fps video noise and texture improvements

Launcher:

Added country information of photographers in Shot on OnePlus

Phone:

Fixed accidental touches after hanging up

Improved Jio call functionality

Fixed display issue on calling screen

System:

Improved WiFi stability

Fixed clarity issue of videos taken by SnapShot app

Fixed display issue of new font

Fixed scrolling issue of Play Music

How to install OxygenOS 4.5.10 update on OnePlus 5 via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Once you get firmware notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

It has to be noted that the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, so it will take several days to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on OnePlus products.