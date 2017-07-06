The OnePlus flagship phone, OnePlus 5, has just received numerous performance improvements with Oxygen OS 4.5.5 update. This is the third maintenance update being rolled out for the OnePlus phone in less than a month.

The new update adds a couple of interesting performance optimisations including Wi-Fi connectivity improvements and enhanced video recording capability. The video recording update further boosts the battery life of the handset by consuming less power.

Other improvements ported to the Oxygen OS 4.5.5 update include voice calling enhancements such as decreased vibration intensity while receiving calls. The update also patches up certain bugs including the issue with certain apps not working when IPv6 is enabled in network settings.

Interested OnePlus 5 users may go ahead and download the latest Oxygen OS update manually via over-the-air (OTA) service by navigating to Settings > About device and tapping on System update.