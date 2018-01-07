OnePlus had released the much-awaited Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 to the flagship OnePlus 5 last month, but the excitement for the owners was short lived as they began to face issues with the device's performance related to camera and most importantly, network connectivity used to randomly get cut-off in select regions.

Taking note of the issue, the company had suspended the roll-out last week and promised to deploy a software patch. Keeping true to its words, OnePlus has begun delivering new OxygenOS 5.0.1 with bug-fix for third-party camera app and also resolved network issues reported by European consumers. The firmware is being made available via OTA (Over-The-Air).

Here's how to install Android Oreo OxygenOS 5.0.1 OTA (Over-The-Air) update on OnePlus 5:

1. Once you get the update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

What's coming on Android Oreo?

Besides the bug-fix, Android Oreo comes with numerous value-added features including Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in an application, camera photo taking improvements, performance optimisation, Google's latest December security patch.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

Android also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

The company is slated to bring 'Face Unlock' feature like we see in the OnePlus 5T to the generic OnePlus 5 in coming weeks.

