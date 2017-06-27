OnePlus 5, defective, India, volume buttons
OnePlus 5 received an overwhelming public response globally, as all the units got sold out in no time at the early access sale, which went live soon after the launch last week. However, for an Indian fan, the euphoria of getting the new flagship phone was short lived as he received a defective model.

Kapil Tandon reportedly received a unit with volume buttons (up and down) missing in the designated slots on the left edge. Peeved by the faulty device, Tandon took to Twitter to complain about the company's laxity in providing quality products.

Tandon confirmed to BGR India that he received the OnePlus 5 from Amazon India and they agreed to send him another genuine model, but on a later date since they have run out of stock. So he has opted to get the full cash refund. Tandon also added that the missing volume buttons had actually fallen off the device and he found them in the package later.

This news comes just days after OnePlus was involved in a couple of controversies. It was reported to have over-clocked OnePlus 5's CPU to get top scores on benchmarking apps. Confusion was also felt with regard to its dual-camera's Zoom feature.

It was earlier believed that OnePlus 5 camera had 2X Optical Zoom similar to iPhone 7 Plus, but in reality it had a mix of Optical and Digital: 1.6X Optical Zoom and 0.4X Digital via SmartCapture multiframe technology.

OnePlus 5 consumer gets defective model with volume rockers missing from Amazon IndiaKapil Tandon (@kapil_tandon) via Twitter

With so much negative publicity surrounding OnePlus 5, will you still go for the flagship phone when it's made available via global open sale on June 27? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5:

Model OnePlus 5
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.0 Nougat OxygenOS
Processor 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad)
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR 4
Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1.2
Camera
  • Main: 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisaton), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus); with dual-tone LED flash, 4K resolution video at 30fps, 1080P resolution video at 60fps, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Slow Motion: 720p videos at 120fps, Time-Lapse, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ,, Dynamic Denoise, Clear Image, RAW Image
  • Front: 16MP camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, fixed autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 1080P resolution video at 30fps, 720P resolution video at 30fps, Time-Lapse, Front Features, HDR, Screen Flash, Smile Capture, Face Beauty
Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A)
Network 4G-LTE (Cat.
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v5.0 (supports aptX & aptX HD), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2x2 MIMO + dual band: 2.4GHz & 5GHZ), GPS/GLONASS, BeiDou, USB 2.0 Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Dirac HD sound, Alert slider, gesture control display (on/off), RGB LED notification light, NFC (Near Field Communication), Haptic vibration motor
Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm
Weight 153g
Colours Midnight Black / Slate Gray
Price
  • 6GB RAM + 64GB: Rs.32,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB: Rs. 37,999