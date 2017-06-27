OnePlus 5 received an overwhelming public response globally, as all the units got sold out in no time at the early access sale, which went live soon after the launch last week. However, for an Indian fan, the euphoria of getting the new flagship phone was short lived as he received a defective model.

Kapil Tandon reportedly received a unit with volume buttons (up and down) missing in the designated slots on the left edge. Peeved by the faulty device, Tandon took to Twitter to complain about the company's laxity in providing quality products.

Tandon confirmed to BGR India that he received the OnePlus 5 from Amazon India and they agreed to send him another genuine model, but on a later date since they have run out of stock. So he has opted to get the full cash refund. Tandon also added that the missing volume buttons had actually fallen off the device and he found them in the package later.

This news comes just days after OnePlus was involved in a couple of controversies. It was reported to have over-clocked OnePlus 5's CPU to get top scores on benchmarking apps. Confusion was also felt with regard to its dual-camera's Zoom feature.

It was earlier believed that OnePlus 5 camera had 2X Optical Zoom similar to iPhone 7 Plus, but in reality it had a mix of Optical and Digital: 1.6X Optical Zoom and 0.4X Digital via SmartCapture multiframe technology.

Here is another picture of the #OnePlus5 - this is the QC in India? @OnePlus_IN buck up don't ruin your make in india initiative! pic.twitter.com/u7tjDzzjIP — Kapil Tandon (@kapil_tandon) June 26, 2017

