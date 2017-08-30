OnePlus fans who are yet to complete their college days can now avail an exclusive 10 percent discount on all OnePlus 5 purchases made via the Student Program. Students from the select list of countries across the world will be eligible to avail this offer once per year per student, after completing a simple checklist.

"Through 3 short assignments, we will test your ability to enjoy exclusive student offers and examine your eligibility for our program. Completing this exam will give students a can't-miss opportunity to acquire the OnePlus 5 at low rate exclusive to students," writes OnePlus on its official blog post.

Here is what the students have to do in order to qualify for this offer:

Login to Student Beans website to verify your student identity and your OnePlus account to unlock access to the Student Program.

After successfully verifying your credentials, you will become an official member of the Student Program and you will be eligible to claim your coupon worth 10 percent off on any OnePlus handset including the OnePlus 5. Just hit the claim button to avail the offer.

Finally, you can use your discount code in the coupon to avail the offer during checkout.

Excited to announce the launch of our new Student Program! Learn more at https://t.co/yBoxzpyx5R pic.twitter.com/nJVZb1b17t — OnePlus (@oneplus) August 29, 2017

Terms and Conditions for the offer

The discount coupon will be valid for one calendar year only at oneplus.net.

A student has to prove his identity via Student Beans account to qualify for the offer or register a new account via OnePlus Student Program website.

Every student can claim only one discount at any time during that year.

In case your verification is expired, you need to re-verify to claim a new student discount.

Every redeemable coupon will be valid for just one month after you have claimed it via Student Program. So, you need to use it before the expiry date while purchasing any OnePlus handset via Student Program.

Every student can claim a new discount coupon in the following year and make a new OnePlus purchase. However, you cannot purchase more than one OnePlus 5 device per student, using this offer.

Students from select regions or countries across the globe will be eligible for the 10 percent discount on OnePlus smartphones. The Student Program is applicable for the following countries: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, USA, and Canada.