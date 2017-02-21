OnePlus was not a known company a couple of years ago, but it managed to hit the headlines with its tall claim that its OnePlus 2, which was released in 2015, could be a flagship killer. It didn't quite match up to Apple's iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S6 and others, but managed to impress many with its specifications and aggressive pricing.

The Chinese company has evolved as a smartphone maker over the last couple of years, attracting the attention of the gadget lovers with its OnePlus 3. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming flagship dubbed as the OnePlus 4.

Will the next-generation smartphone be called OnePlus 4 or OnePlus 5?

It is the successor of the OnePlus 3, so it should be ideally called OnePlus 4. However, reports have claimed that the device will be named OnePlus 5 and not 4, citing that the number is considered unlucky in China.

Specifications and price

Nothing much has been leaked on the OnePlus 4 aka OnePlus 5, but from what we have heard so far, it is expected to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with 2,560x1,440 pixels, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, runs Android Nougat operating system and comes packed with a 6GB RAM. Reports have claimed that the device could come with a price tag of $499, but it is not confirmed yet.

Will OnePlus 4 be a flagship killer?

Several flagships like Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, LG G6, HTC 10 successor and others are in line for release this year. The OnePlus 4 may not be able to beat this biggies, but it has every possibility to give them a run for its money, as it is likely to have impressive specifications and aggressive pricing.