Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus has launched a new OnePlus 3T colour variant in India. It is up for pre-order exclusively on Amazon and is slated to go on sale in the first week of January for Rs. 29,999.

It will be made available only on the Amazon app on January 5 and will be released on the desktop site January 6 onwards via open sale.

The new OnePlus 3T boasts smooth metallic cover with gold finish on the back, physical home button (front) and frame around the edges. In the front, it flaunts a matching white panel on the top and the bottom. Except the colour, it features the same design language and internal hardware and costs the same as the original model.

It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and comes with 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU, Android Marshmallow OS, 64GB internal storage, 16MP camera (front & back) and a 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology, which can quickly charge the phone from zero to 60 percent within 30 minutes.

