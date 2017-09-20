It's festive season in India and there are attractive sales everywhere. From Flipkart to Amazon and Shopclues, all major e-tailers are offering huge discounts on various products. Joining the growing list is the former OnePlus flagship – OnePlus 3T – which is discounted as a part of pre-Diwali sale on Amazon.in.

OnePlus has earned a respectable brand name in India, and recently awarded the most trusted brand in the country. Even though OnePlus 5 had a major role to play in the company's recent success, there are conspicuous credits that go out to OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus smartphones aren't popular for getting discounts, no matter the occasion. But Diwali is bringing an attractive offer for OnePlus 3T buyers. The handset that was launched at Rs. 29,999 and later available at Rs. 25,999, can now be bought for Rs. 24,999 exclusively on Amazon India.

This is a promotional offer and valid only from September 21 till September 24. In addition to the minor price cut, OnePlus 3T buyers can avail additional Rs. 1,500 cash back on HDFC bank credit and debit cards and get 12 months no cost EMI facility. Also, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, there's up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange.

''We are excited to announce our first wave of offers at the onset of this festive season, giving more reasons to the OnePlus fans to celebrate. OnePlus 3T is now available for Rs. 24,999, making it the best buy under 25K. Diwali is the most auspicious time of the year and we hope to be the go-to choice for those looking to gift and own premium smartphone experience with best-in-class design and performance."

In other news, OnePlus also launched the limited edition variant of its flagship OnePlus 5 as OnePlus 5 JCC+. The new variant, with noticeable tweaks in the outlook, is the end result of OnePlus' collaboration with French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

"We're always looking to try new things with partners who embody the Never Settle spirit. It's been great collaborating with an icon like Jean-Charles Castelbajac, who is continuously bringing game-changing ideas to the fashion industry," OnePlus co-founder and Head of Global, Carl Pei, said of the new launch.

If the new limited edition handset interests you, it is currently limited to European markets. It will be on sale from October 2 for €599, sadly not in India. But OnePlus customers can get a taste of JCC artistry by downloading free wallpapers, which is also a reflection of "Castelbajac's signature, chromatic style."