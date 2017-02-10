Having heard several complaints over OnePlus 3T's performance, mobile-maker, OnePlus on Friday finally released the incremental OxygenOS update with several bug fixes.

The new OxygenOS bearing v4.0.3 version has been made available to OnePlus 3T users via OTA (Over-The-Air). It fixes the nagging sudden Wi-Fi disconnection, improves camera app stability and optimises exposure when taking photos at night. It also comes with Amazon Prime app pre-installed, but for Indian device owners only.

"With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas. Thank you for your patience and as always, we look forward to hearing your continued feedback in the bug reporting forum," Tony L, OxygenOS developer, OnePlus, said in statement.

Here's the official change-log of OxygenOS 4.0.3:

Added Wi-Fi IPv6 Support toggle

Optimized Smart Wi-Fi Switcher, if turned on, device will switch to data connection if Wi-Fi signal is consistently poor

Fixed crashes for Line

Increased stability of the Camera app

Optimized exposure when taking night time photos

Updated Audio Parameters and improved the quality of audio recordings

Updated APN settings for select carriers

Amazon Prime App will be pre-installed for India Users

Besides the update change-log, the company has also published a couple of manual procedures to fix sudden Wi-Fi disconnection.

If faced with frequent Wi-Fi disconnection, users are advised to go to Settings >> Wi-Fi >> Configure WiFi (Top right hand corner) >> Scroll to bottom of the page and check the IP address format (IPv4 = Single line, IPv6 = Multiple lines)>> If the IP address is IPv6 based, then turn off the IPv6 Support toggle.

Before the update, OnePlus 3T users were also annoyed with smart Wi-Fi switch feature, which helps device to seamlessly swap between Wi-Fi and mobile data for internet connection. So, the company has recommended to turn-off the Wi-Fi Smart Switcher.

Users just need to go to Settings >> Wi-Fi >> Configure WiFi and see if the disconnections stop.

If the OnePlus 3T owners continue to face same issue, the company has urged them to send their feedback on the official blog (HERE).

How to install OxygenOS 4.0.3 update on OnePlus 3T:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Watch this space for latest news on OnePlus products and OxygenOS release updates.