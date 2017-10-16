OnePlus has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo open beta build to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones weeks after the closed beta program was released. The company said in a statement that the new update would come with significant system enhancements, including updated security patch, smart-text selection, and quick settings design.

Adam Krisko of OnePlus has said in a post on OnePlus Forum on Saturday that the company was "excited to announce that we are ready to put out the first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices."

"We would like to highlight that the update is further to the recent over-the-air (OTA) roll out for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users. Through the last update, we added various OnePlus 5 features to the OnePlus 3 and 3T and will continue to offer relevant software improvements," said OnePlus in a statement.

But how about OnePlus' current flagship OnePlus 5? When will it receive Android 8.0 Oreo open beta build? Well, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has said in an interaction with a Twitter user that the handset would soon get Oreo open beta build.

This is what Pei responded when asked about open beta program for OnePlus 5:

Interestingly, the OnePlus 5 was released this year running Oxygen OS 4.5.10 operating system based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were released with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.1.1 Nougat).

The company is yet to announce the Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for its flagships but reports have claimed it would happen before the end of this year.