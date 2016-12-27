The demonetisation effect may have prompted shoppers to go online recently, but e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon entertained buyers with deals and offers throughout the year. The rivalry among online retailers was just as intense this year, with every e-tailer trying to bag as many exclusive products as possible.

As we mark the end of 2016 this week, let's take a look back at the hottest products on Amazon and Flipkart this year. People are less sceptical about online shopping, thanks to retailer's guarantee on products and easy returns options. While people already trust reputed online sites for smartphones and other small electronics, the confidence spiked in 2016 as people started ordering large electronics such as refrigerators and televisions.

If you have been looking to do some online shopping, below are the popular products that people ordered on Amazon and Flipkart.

Amazon India

OnePlus 3 64GB: Rs. 27,999

Samsung On5 Pro: Rs. 7,990

Acer Aspire ES1-521: Rs. 16,572

Sony MDR-ZX110A On-Ear Stereo Headphones: Rs. 589

Sennheiser CX 180 Street II In-Ear Headphone: Rs. 819

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater: Rs. 829

Dell Inspiron 11 3162 11.6-inch Laptop: Rs. 13,499

Samsung Evo 16GB Class 10 memory card: Rs. 348

Bajaj DX 7 1000-Watt Dry Iron: Rs. 600

Timex Expedition Analog-Digital watch: Rs. 1,799

Flipkart

Moto E3 Power: Rs. 7,999

Apple iPhone 6: Rs. 33,990

Swipe Elite Plus: Rs. 6,999

Samsung Galaxy J5: Rs. 10,490

Samsung 22 inches Full HD LED TV: Rs. 11,607

Sony 16GB Pen Drive: Rs. 390

Philips Wireless Portable Speaker: Rs. 1,219

HP 1 TB Wired External Hard Disk Drive: Rs. 4,299

JBL T250SI Stereo Wired Headphones: Rs. 849

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator: Rs. 23,490