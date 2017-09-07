Soon after Google launched the Android v8.0 Oreo software update to Pixel and Nexus series phones, several affiliated OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) announced list of devices compatible with the new OS in August. Now, in a bid to take lead in the race, OnePlus has started rolling out the update to the company's registered beta group testers having OnePlus 3.

The Android Oreo beta software is around 800MB, but it is said to be a bit unstable, as some users have complained of issues especially in terms of wireless connectivity related to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the NFC (Near Field Communication). The company has been apprised of the issues and is planning to release a stable version in mid-September closed group beta testers and to the public beta testers before end of the month, Android Police reported.

OnePlus is also planning to release similar Android Oreo beta for OnePlus 3T and the latest OnePlus 5 series during the same time-line as mentioned above.

So, when will final Android Oreo GM (Gold Master) version reach general public owning OnePlus 5, 3 and 3T?

Going by the previous release pattern, OnePlus will take a couple of months to fully iron out the issues. Once convinced that there are no bugs or glitches, they would take a call on the release of the GM version to the public.

It has to be noted that OnePlus, though it released the update first to OnePlus 3 beta testers ahead of OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 3T, the company is most likely to release Android Oreo public version first to OnePlus 5 and later to OnePlus 3T and 3 series, respectively.

OnePlus 5 owners can expect to get the update in November and the OnePlus 3T and the OnePlus 3 in early 2018 (before the end of February). Until then, all the models will continue to get regular monthly incremental updates with security patches and bug fixes.

What's coming in Android Oreo update?

Google's new mobile OS Android Oreo brings numerous improvements over the Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops.

Android Oreo also brings with it several new features such as picture-in-picture. It allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

