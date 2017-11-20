After weeks of beta testing, OnePlus has finally released the Android Oreo-based public version to the company's 2016-series phones.

The company is rolling out the Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie flavoured OxygenOS 5.0 to both OnePlus 3 and its upgraded variant OnePlus 3T via OTA (Over-The-Air).

Here's how to install Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 OTA update on OnePlus 3 and 3T:

1. Once OTA notification appears on the screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

"As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days," Jimmy Z, OxygenOS product manager, OnePlus, said in a statement.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

What's coming in Google Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over the 2016-series Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

Read more: Google Android Oreo vs Android Nougat: What's changed?

Android Oreo also brings several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

In addition to Oreo features, OnePlus has also incorporated its own custom features including Parallel Apps (have two accounts in the same app), Auto-fill, Smart text selection, New Quick Settings design, updated security patch to September.

And in the launcher, the company has added notification dots, new app folder and in the camera, the user can now be able to upload photos directly on social media platforms with Shot on OnePlus water-mark.

It has to be noted that Android Oreo will be last major software to the OnePlus 3 and the 3T series, but will continue to security patches and small incremental updates.

When will OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T get Android Oreo OxygenOS 5.0 update?

Last week, during the OnePlus 5T launch, the company confirmed to roll out the Android Oreo ROM public beta to the OnePlus 5 by the end of November and to the OnePlus 5T in December.

Then the final, fully optimised stable OS update is scheduled to be released in early 2018 for both the devices, most probably in the same timeline.

