Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 3 and 3T will soon receive the Face Unlock feature via an OTA (Over-The-Air) software update. OnePlus 5T was the company's first smartphone to include this security feature. It is also available on OnePlus 5.

Three weeks back, OnePlus had announced that Face Unlock will be added to OnePlus 5. A week later, the feature was made available for OnePlus 5 via an Open Beta update.

In an interview with CNET, OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei said that OnePlus receive praise not only for their latest products but also to support older devices. "The OnePlus 3 and 3T would soon get a beta version of the company's Face Unlock feature, which was introduced in the 5T," Pei said.

According to Pei, the facial recognition feature will be added with an OxygenOS beta build in the coming days, and if you are already enrolled in the beta program, then you should be able to test it.

Referring to the upcoming Facial recognition feature to OnePlus 3 and 3T, Pei added, "There's no reason to withhold features we can easily implement."

However, there is no specific date provided by OnePlus about the feature's release. It seems that OnePlus is doing a great job by supporting its portfolio of both new and old devices by delivering new features and timely software updates.

OnePlus 3 and 3T Specification

OnePlus 3 and 3T come with 5.5-inches display and a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The 3T is powered by 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. On the other hand, OnePlus 3 is powered by 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. Both the smartphones are paired with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB storage.

OnePlus 3 and 3T packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel front shooter. Both the smartphones were launch with Android 6.0.1 and are powered by a 3400mAh non-removable battery.