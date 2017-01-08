One of the worlds biggest icebergs is about to break away from Antarctica

- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
A giant iceberg could break away from an ice shelf in Antarctica. An area more than three times the size of London is now only connected to the Larsen C ice shelf by 12 miles of ice. The soon-to-be iceberg makes up 10% of the ice shelf. When the 1,900 square mile area breaks away, Larsen C will be at its most retreated position ever. Sea levels could rise by up to 10cm if Larsen C disintegrates completely.
