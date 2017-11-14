Bajaj Auto has standardised ex-showroom price of its flagship bike, the Dominar 400, across all the Indian states. Along with the revision, the company has also hiked the price of the model. The Dominar 400 now costs Rs 1,42,108 for standard version and Rs 1,56,270 for ABS version, ex-showroom.

The new price of Dominar 400 is uniform irrespective of where you buy from, starting from North-Eastern states to South India or Bajaj Auto's home – Maharashtra. However, the on-road price will vary as it depends on the respective state taxes and charges at dealerships.

Bajaj Dominar's official Facebook page has confirmed the uniform pricing strategy in reply to the query by Bikeadvice. The Dominar 400's website also now shows a uniform price for various cities.

The new pricing means Bajaj Auto has increased the cost of Dominar 400 for the fourth time after its launch in December 2016. Latest price revision has hiked the bike price by around Rs 1,000. After the GST revision, the Dominar price was Rs 1,41,054 for standard version while the ABS variant of the model was costing Rs 1,55,215 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). In April 2017, Bajaj hiked the price of the Dominar400 by Rs 2,000 followed by another hike in May.

Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds. Bajaj's flagship motorcycle also boasts off full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

Bajaj Auto is also set to expand the Dominar range with another model. Though the company has not spilled the beans on the forthcoming model yet, multiple reports say the model in question will be a scrambler.

Source: Bikeadvice