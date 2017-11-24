After successfully hosting the Early Access Sale on Amazon India earlier this week, the company has confirmed it will run another round this Friday.

OnePlus' official e-commerce partner Amazon will host a Special Preview Sale on November 24 from noon to 1 pm. Unlike the previous time, which was exclusive to Prime members, this will be open to all consumers.

Furthermore, the company is offering promotional launch gift vouchers and cash discounts, which include instant Rs 1,500 off on HDFC Bank cards, exclusive 1,008 GB 4G data plan by IDEA, 12-month free Accidental Damage protection, Amazon Pay Balance vouchers and Kindle e-credits.

OnePlus 5T is being offered in two configurations — 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage — for Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

Prospective buyers are advised to register for the Amazon Special Preview Sale, to up your chances to get hands on the OnePlus 5T on Friday.

The new OnePlus 5T comes with three key upgrades over the original OnePlus 5. The first and most discernible change is the design language.

The new phones comes with a bigger 6.01-inch full-HD+(2160x1080p) Optic AMOLED display having 18:9 aspect ratio, thus guaranteeing an immersive cinematic viewing experience.

The OnePlus 5T camera MP count is same as the OnePlus 5; the key difference is that the new phone comes with the same aperture value of f/1.7 for both the cameras (16MP+20MP) in the dual setup, whereas in OnePlus 5, the telephoto lens has an f/2.6 aperture.

With this minor change, the company says the new phone will be able to get better-quality images in low-light conditions.

On the front, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have the same 16MP snapper with Sony IMX370 sensor, but the latter has additional software that allows it to have the face unlock feature with record 400ms speed.

"OnePlus 5T is our endeavour to share the latest and greatest technology with our community; but the biggest validation for us is the positive feedback from consumers who have shown heartwarming response on the day 1 of sales on Amazon.in. We also witnessed great excitement from the fans at our OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore. We are humbled to receive such love and support from our community and to live up to their demand, we are happy to announce a special preview sale on Amazon.in on November 24, open to all customers from noon to 1 pm." Vikas Agarwal, general manager, OnePlus India, said.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T: