Before a pack of wild African dogs starts hunting, they make a group decision on when to do it. The dogs signal their readiness to leave by sneezing. Once enough sneezes have been heard, the group will begin the hunt.
One dog, one sneeze – how African wild dogs invented the democratic vote
Before a pack of wild African dogs starts hunting, they make a group decision on when to do it. The dogs signal their readiness to leave by sneezing. Once enough sneezes have been heard, the group will begin the hunt.
- September 6, 2017 04:31 IST
-