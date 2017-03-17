Former One Direction star Liam Payne has finally opened up about pregnant girlfriend Cheryl Cole as they confirmed their relationship officially. The couple also remained tight-lipped for a long time regarding the pregnancy.

Recently, in an interview with an UK magazine Rollacoaster, the 23-year-old singer had been high on praise for former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, whom he idolised as a teenager long before he became the One Direction star.

The singer went shirtless for the cover of the lifestyle magazine, while striking a ready-to-fight martial arts pose. It comes with a caption of "No Payne, No Gain."

While gushing about his 'beautiful girlfriend,' he said, "Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she's absolutely amazing. She's been my dream girl since I was younger. She's so ace."

As the 1D star is ready to release his much-anticipated debut solo album, he said that Cheryl has been very supportive of his career all the time.

"She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it's amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who's taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was ­amazing. She's been in the ­industry for 14 years now.

"She fully supports me. We're super happy. It's a very personal, precious time for us. I'm still learning. I'm only 23."

It is believed that the pair (Liam Payne and Cheryl) started seeing each other on the X Factor set, where they were introduced by none other than Simon Cowell.

The couple kept quiet about the pregnancy for a long time. Cheryl confirmed the news last month as she flaunted her bump in a promo shot for L'Oreal Paris' new campaign.