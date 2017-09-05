Taxi drivers protesting the growth of mobile ride hailing applications such as Uber and Cabify blocked the main road to Chile and amp;#39;s principal airport in capital Santiago on Monday (4 September), leading to one death and wreaking havoc on travellers plans.
One dead in anti-Uber protests at Chile airport
- September 5, 2017 18:36 IST
