  • March 26, 2017 20:09 IST
    By Reuters
One dead as gunman opens fire at Cincinnati nightclub
At least one gunman has killed one person and injured 14 others in a shooting. The attack took place at around 1am at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati. The shooter or shooters have not been captured or identified yet. Police are interviewing witnesses, but many fled in the chaos of the attack.
