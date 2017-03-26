- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Play Wisconsin gun attacks: 4 dead after domestic dispute triggers multiple shootings
-
- Play Emotional Jason Day reveals mum’s cancer battle as he withdraws from the WGC-Match Play
- Play Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
- Play Brave 4-year-old saves his mums life by calling 999
- Play Theresa May: ‘This was an attack on free people everywhere’
- Play World leaders condemn Westminster attack, offer support to Britain
One dead as gunman opens fire at Cincinnati nightclub
At least one gunman has killed one person and injured 14 others in a shooting. The attack took place at around 1am at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati. The shooter or shooters have not been captured or identified yet. Police are interviewing witnesses, but many fled in the chaos of the attack.
Most popular