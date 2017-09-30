Emma Swan and Captain Hook, the beloved characters of ABC fairytale series popularly known as Captain Hook, will take their fans through an emotional roller-coaster ride in episode 2 of season 7. The episode is titled A Pirate's Life and it is scheduled to air on October 13.

Show creators, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, described the reunion as an "emotional curtain call". According to them, the second episode is entirely dedicated to the fan-favourite onscreen couple.

"I would say the red jacket is back. Emma returns for one episode and it's nice. What we're not doing is a flashback story where we're seeing stuff prior to, or during, the previous six seasons. We're moving forward past the end of season 6, seeing what happened with Emma and Hook, and how it relates to the events in Hyperion Heights," Horowitz said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Explaining further, Kitsis said, "I would say that we get to find out what has happened with Emma and Hook since our happy ending we showed last year. We will be getting closure on her story in what we feel is a satisfying way."

Once Upon A Time season 7 is scheduled to premiere on ABC next Friday, October 6, at 8pm EST. Episode 1 is titled Hyperion Heights and it will focus on the new adventurous journey of Henry Mills.

Check out the official synopsis for premiere episode below: