Once Upon A time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis have teased a reunion for the fan-favourite onscreen couple of the show, Captain Hook and Emma Swan, in Season 7.

Since Jennifer Morrison will not be a regular cast member in the ABC fairytale series, a section of Captain Swan fans were worried about the future of their favourite characters. The creators have now assured the viewers that the actress will be sharing screen space with co-star Colin O'Donoghue in one of the episodes for the seventh season.

"For 'Captain Swan' fans that are worried, don't be. But watch it, and all will be explained in episode two. They don't have to be frightened, but they do have to watch," co-creator Horowitz said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Episode 2 of Once Upon A Time Season 7 is titled A Pirate's Life and will be telecast on ABC at 8pm EST on October 13.

The official synopsis for the chapter is yet to be released, so fans will have to wait a little longer for more details about it.

The creators also teased a similar reunion for Rumplestiltskin aka Mr Gold and Belle in the fourth episode of the fairytale series. Episode 4 is titled Beauty and will be aired on October 22.

Co-creator Kitsis even dished about the mysterious role played by Rumplestiltskin in the upcoming season.

"A lot of that we do want to try to preserve as a surprise. Needless to say, he is someone who has his fingers in a lot of pies, who's connected to many of the stories in ways that are very Rumple-like. He's an intimidating figure," he said.

Meanwhile, cast member Rebecca Mader revealed that she would be making guest appearance in multiple episodes of Once Upon A Time Season 7.

"I am beyond thrilled to be returning to make magic with my beloved Once Upon a Time family. I'm excited for this next chapter," she told TV Line.