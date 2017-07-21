Once Upon A Time, the science fiction fantasy drama, will be back with season 7 on Friday, October 6, at 8 pm EST. It will focus on Henry Mills and his daughter Lucy, played by Andrew J West and Alison Fernandez.

The new chapter will be a new beginning for the fans, as showrunner Edward Kitsis has already revealed that the show will take its viewers through a different journey. According to him, it will feature some stories with no happy ending.

"Henry's the author of the first book, but he wants to go to the place where the happy ending isn't written. New books could have different versions of some stories and ways of looking at them that maybe we've seen before, maybe some new characters as well," Digital Spy quoted Kitsis.

A hologram video of the fairytale series was released at the San Diego comic-con and it gave a quick glimpse of the seventh season. Apart from featuring shots of Captain Hook, Rumplestiltskin and the Evil Queen, the footage also hinted about a new saviour in the tagline. The caption read: "A new saviour rises/ The legend/ Of good vs evil/ Reborn."

The upcoming season will introduce five new characters and one of them will be Henry's wife and Lucy's mother. The newly joined cast members are Chicago Med actress Mekia Cox, Dania Ramirez from Devious Maids, British actress Rose Reynolds of Poldark And Wasted fame, Reign actress Adelaide Kane and Burn Notice star Gabrielle Anwar.

Check out the synopsis below: