Once Upon A Time will be back with a new episode of season 7 next Friday, October 20, at 8 PM EST. It might feature a surprising plot twist for Wish Hook.

Creators of the ABC fairytale drama series gave the biggest surprise to the Captain Swan fans by not spoil the happy ending for Captain Hook and Emma Swan. But the story for Colin O'Donoghue's character does not end there. It will continue for the rest of the season.

In episode 2, titled A Pirate's Life, a new version of Hook was introduced. He can only get his happy ending by meeting his daughter and the burning question is who his daughter.

Cast member Colin O'Donoghue has no plans to spoil the story. "But I can tease that we will get to find out," he said while interacting with the representative of Entertainment Weekly.

The actor also dished that Wish Hook is very different from original Hook. According to him, the character has different set of rules and agendas. He just wants to find his daughter and he is willing to do anything for it.

"I guess it's similar to original Hook where he was motivated by love for Milah, everything that Wish Hook does is motivated out of love for his daughter. It's been fascinating to try and explore how to make Wish Hook the same as the other version of Hook that I played. That's been a big thing for me for the season is trying to figure out how do I keep this character similar enough for him to be the same character on the show, but different enough for him to be interesting and kind of new?" the cast member added.